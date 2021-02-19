Red Cross offers free virtual preparedness classes for older adults, children and their families

Posted Friday, February 19, 2021 1:51 pm

WEST PALM BEACH — The South Florida Red Cross launched its ‘Be Red Cross Ready’ preparedness classes virtually, in an effort to encourage the community to be prepared and have a plan for any type of emergency. The free, virtual classes are offered for older adults, children, and their families to understand what type of disasters can occur in their area, steps they can take to prepare, and provide ways they can help themselves and others cope through disasters.

These online classes will be offered throughout the month and until the end of March, at no cost, and are available with both English and Spanish resources. Registration is required. To learn more, visit redcross.org/PrepareSFL.

Classes for Older Adults:

• Older Adult Preparedness & Home Fires will be held on Wednesday, March 31 at 11 a.m. to noon.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=9037

Classes for Families:

• Preparedness Essentials & Ready Rating will be held on Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 to 6 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=9027

• Home Fire & Youth Preparedness Products will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 4 to 5 p.m.



• Home Fire & Youth Preparedness Products will be held on Tuesday, March 16 at 5 to 6 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=9023

Classes for Youth ages 5-12:

• Prepare with Pedro Read Along* will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=8603

• Prepare with Pedro – Home Fire Preparedness* on Thursday, March 4 at 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=9039

• Prepare with Pedro – Hurricane Preparedness* will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 to 4:45 p.m.



*Presentation for kids ages 5-7.

• The Pillowcase Project - Tornado Preparedness* will be held on Thursday, March 18 at 4 to 5 p.m.

Register at: https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=vms_public_form&form_id=9045

The Red Cross is known for responding and providing help during emergencies, but their mission is also focused on helping individuals prepare for them. Becoming “Red Cross Ready” for an emergency means following Red Cross safety steps in advance to ensure you can weather a crisis safely and comfortably.

These ‘Red Cross Ready’ workshops offer a variety of preparedness topics that include Preparing for Disasters During COVID-19, Home Fire Safety, Older Adult and Youth Preparedness, and more.

For resources on preparing for an emergency during COVID-19, visit redcross.org/coronavirus. Additional Red Cross resources for Older Adults are available at redcross.org/olderadults as well as coping tips and resources for children at redcross.org/youthprep.