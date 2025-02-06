These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Seventeen year old arrested in LaBelle shooting

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 2/6/25

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots being fired at the Dollar General Store...

LABELLE — On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots being fired at the Dollar General Store at the corner of E Cowboy Way and Collingswood Parkway. 

On Feb. 5 the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page reported that a large presence would was on scene in the area Cowboy Way and Collingswood, Dollar General parking lot. 

HCSO said that calls were received from a witness stating that he heard shots being fired in the Dollar General parking lot, at the corner of Cowboy Way and Collingswood.  

 HCSO detectives say that during their investigation they developed a suspect in the case and have taken the juvenile into custody. While they continue to complete their investigation, details are few; however, charges are pending. 

Additional information will be available at the completion of their investigation. 

