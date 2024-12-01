2 killed and 2 wounded in a shooting during a party in South Florida

Police say two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting outside a party venue in Hollywood, Florida. Officers arriving at the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday found one person dead and …

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting early Sunday outside the Jaycee Hall in Hollywood, Florida, police said.

South Florida television stations reported the shooting occurred during an argument at a party that took place at the venue.

Police officers arriving at the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday found one person dead, and three others injured. They were taken to a hospital where one victim later died, Hollywood police said in a news release.

Detectives have identified several people of interest and the release said it appears to have been an isolated incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

