A third Florida motorcycle deputy has died from injuries suffered in traffic crash

Posted Monday, November 25, 2024 2:03 pm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida sheriff's motorcycle deputy died Monday from injuries suffered last week in a crash that killed two of his colleagues, officials said.

Palm Beach County Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, 51, was struck early Thursday in the accident that killed Cpl. Luis Paez and Deputy Ralph “Butch’ Waller. The deputies had been conducting traffic enforcement in the Wellington area, west of West Palm Beach.

The three were standing on the shoulder of a busy road trying to get one of their motorcycles to restart when the driver of an SUV tried to go around another vehicle, lost control and struck the deputies, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said last week.

All three were taken to the hospital, where Paez, 58, and Waller, 54, died Thursday.

The name of the driver has not been released and no charges have been filed.

Bradshaw said last week that it was unknown if speed was a factor in the crash, but the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The investigation continues.