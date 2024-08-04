A woman was killed and 3 others were wounded in a stabbing attack in Israel

Posted 8/4/24

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police and medics say a woman in her 70s was killed and three other people were wounded in a stabbing attack in a suburb of Tel Aviv.

The police said the attacker was a resident of the West Bank, suggesting that Sunday's attack was carried out by a Palestinian militant. They said the attacker was “neutralized” and that a search was underway for other suspects in Holon, where the stabbings occurred.

Tensions have soared across the region since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack ignited the war in Gaza last year. Israel is bracing for retaliation after the killing of a senior Hezbollah commander in a strike in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in an attack in Iran's capital last week.

The police initially said four people were wounded. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service later confirmed that the woman had died. It said a 70-year-old man was in critical condition, a 68-year-old man was in severe condition and a 26-year-old man was in moderate condition.

