ADT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $92 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

ADT expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $5 billion.

ADT shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 16%. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADT

