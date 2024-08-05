Alico: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/5/24

The Ft.

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period.

Alico shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.43, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALCO

