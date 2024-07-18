Alpine Income: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 7/18/24

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Alpine Income: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Winter Park, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $6.3 million, or 43 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 39 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $204,000, or 1 cent per share.

Alpine Income, based in Winter Park, Florida, posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.1 million.

Alpine Income expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.60 to $1.64 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PINE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PINE

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Moon fests, moon movie and even a full moon mark 55th …

University of Florida president Ben Sasse is resigning …

Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon that …

Rebuilding coastal communities after hurricanes is …

x