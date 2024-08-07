American Coastal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $19.1 million.

The Saint Petersburg,

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $19.1 million.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 40 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $68.7 million in the period.

American Coastal shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.65, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

