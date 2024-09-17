AP PHOTOS: How Churchill embraces its title as polar bear capital of the world

By JOSHUA A. BICKEL
Posted 9/17/24

CHURCHILL, Manitoba (AP) — When polar bears started coming to Churchill, tourists did too.

And then suddenly, polar bears began to appear everywhere — from artwork to cushion covers and even …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

AP PHOTOS: How Churchill embraces its title as polar bear capital of the world

Posted
By JOSHUA A. BICKEL

CHURCHILL, Manitoba (AP) — When polar bears started coming to Churchill, tourists did too.

And then suddenly, polar bears began to appear everywhere — from artwork to cushion covers and even on beer cans — as residents of this remote Canadian town on Hudson Bay embraced their title as polar bear capital of the world.

Tourists are greeted with bear imagery wherever they go. At one hotel restaurant, a painting of three bears resting on the sea ice hangs high above dining tables. In a hotel room, a cushion features the animals spelling out “polar bear” as they strike various yoga-like poses. At a tour company gift shop, a giant blue sculpture of a bear welcomes customers outside the entrance.

But the bears are not just for tourists: one residential apartment building features a giant mural of a polar bear standing on its hind legs, peering into the town. Another mural, this one on the side of a business, features alternating images of polar bears painted in bright colors and beluga whales swimming in pairs. And readers at the town's public library share their space with a giant sculpture of a grinning bear, displayed prominently between the shelves.

In the town's grocery stores, too, shoppers can enjoy a “bluebeary” ale, with an illustration of a polar bear on the can.

Climate change, caused mostly by people burning coal, oil and gas, means that one day the local population of polar bears could almost disappear.

But as long as there are bears in Churchill, residents and tourists alike will continue to appreciate and memorialize them.

__

Follow Joshua A. Bickel on X and Instagram.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists converge at …

21 wounded after Russia strikes apartment buildings in …

The number of rhinos is slightly up but poaching has …

World leaders are gathering in New York for the U.N. …

x