AP PHOTOS: In India’s northeast, Nagas showcase traditional culture at Hornbill Festival

By ANUPAM NATH
Posted 12/11/24

KOHIMA, India (AP) — The men were dressed like warriors as they stabbed their spears in the air, reenacting a form of tribal warfare their ancestors used in battles. Many others, wearing tribal …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

AP PHOTOS: In India’s northeast, Nagas showcase traditional culture at Hornbill Festival

Posted
By ANUPAM NATH

KOHIMA, India (AP) — The men were dressed like warriors as they stabbed their spears in the air, reenacting a form of tribal warfare their ancestors used in battles. Many others, wearing tribal costumes, sang and danced, keeping alive customs that have passed down through generations.

These were among the scenes at the 10-day Hornbill Festival in Kohima, the capital of India’s remote Nagaland state, which borders Myanmar. Nagaland, which was a frontier during World War II and where Allied troops fought against the Japanese, is home to Nagas, an Indigenous people who inhabit several northeastern Indian states.

The festival, which ended Tuesday, brought together a collection of traditional arts, cuisine and folklore, spotlighting the diverse Naga heritage. Nagaland's famed headhunters also joined, and hundreds of tribal participants wore accessories that included necklaces made from animal tusks.

Named after the Indian hornbill, a large forest bird, the festival is Nagaland's biggest tourist draw and seeks to showcase the rich tradition and cultural heritage of the state's Indigenous tribes, each with its own distinct festivals and character.

In the majority Hindu country, most Nagas are Christians. They are ethnically distinct from most of India.

Most Naga villages are perched on mountaintops, originally built long ago to spot approaching enemies when the region was little more than a forest.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Middle East latest: Top diplomats from US, Arab League …

A look at the whirlwind events that led to the …

AP Photos: K-pop light sticks take over protests that …

A look at the South Korean leader who has been …

x