Apply now for nomination to Judicial Nominating Commission vacancies

Posted Tuesday, July 23, 2024 2:18 pm

The Florida Bar has the opportunity to nominate three attorneys for vacancies on the following Judicial Nominating Commissions:

• 15th Judicial Circuit (3 seats)

• 19th Judicial Circuit (2 seats), and



• 20th Judicial Circuit (1 seat).

Nominations will be forwarded to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his consideration for appointment.

Each appointee will serve the remainder of a four-year term, with the term commencing upon appointment. Applicants must be members of The Florida Bar engaged in the practice of law and a resident of the territorial jurisdiction served by the commission to which the member is applying. Commissioners are not eligible for state judicial office for vacancies filled by the JNC on which they sit for two years following completion of their term.

Persons interested in applying for any of these vacancies may download the Florida Bar’s JNC Application (https://www.floridabar.org/directories/jnc/applications/) for Appointment to begin the application process. If you require assistance, please call Bar headquarters at 850-561-3127 or email Brandee Blake.

About The Florida Bar

Founded in 1949, The Florida Bar serves the legal profession for the protection and benefit of both the public and all Florida lawyers. As one of the nation’s largest mandatory bars, The Florida Bar fosters and upholds a high standard of integrity and competence within Florida’s legal profession as an official arm of the Florida Supreme Court. To learn more, visit FloridaBar.org.