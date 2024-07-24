Armour Residential REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $48.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $129.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.68, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARR

