Armour Residential REIT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 10/23/24

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $65.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $65.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $127.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.8 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.58, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARR

