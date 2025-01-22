At least 2 students wounded by gunfire at Nashville school, police say

Posted 1/22/25

NASHVILLE (AP) — Authorities say at least two students were wounded by gunfire at a Nashville school Wednesday and that the situation has been contained.

Metro Nashville Police spokesperson …

At least 2 students wounded by gunfire at Nashville school, police say

Metro Nashville Police spokesperson April Weatherly could not immediately provide the conditions of those who were shot.

The shooter is believed to have shot two students before shooting themself, according to Weatherly, who could not immediately say if the shooter was a student.

The FBI in Nashville referred questions to the Metro Nashville Police Department, which is leading the investigation, spokesperson Elizabeth Clement-Webb said in an email. She did not immediately confirm if the FBI has been asked to help with the investigation.

School shootings have been top of mind in Nashville. In March 2023, a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in the city, The Covenant School.

