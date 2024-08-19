August's supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles

By MARCIA DUNN
Posted 8/19/24

Monday's supermoon is the first of four this year. That's when a full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth, making it appear slightly bigger and brighter in the night sky. September’s …

By MARCIA DUNN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Monday's supermoon is the first of four this year.

During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth. A supermoon isn’t bigger, but it can appear that way in the night sky, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.

More a popular term than a scientific one, a supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth. This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

