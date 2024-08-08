AxoGen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said …

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $47.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.3 million.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $182 million to $186 million.

AxoGen shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

