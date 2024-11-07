AxoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/7/24

AxoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47 million.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $182 million to $186 million.

AxoGen shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXGN

