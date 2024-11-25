Bah, humbug! Vandal smashes Ebenezer Scrooge's tombstone used in 'A Christmas Carol' movie

Posted 11/25/24

If life imitates art, a vandal in the English countryside may be haunted by The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Police in the town of Shrewsbury are investigating how a tombstone at the fictional …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Bah, humbug! Vandal smashes Ebenezer Scrooge's tombstone used in 'A Christmas Carol' movie

Posted

LONDON (AP) — If life imitates art, a vandal may be haunted by The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come for smashing a tombstone that marked the fictional grave of Ebenezer Scrooge in the English countryside.

Police in Shrewsbury are investigating how the grave marker, in place for 40 years after being used as a movie prop in "A Christmas Carol,” was destroyed.

The 1984 film, one of dozens of adaptations of the Charles Dickens' classic, starred George C. Scott as the cold-hearted curmudgeon. After going to sleep on Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of past, present and future and shown the error of his ways to become a kinder, more generous person.

The future ghost shows Scrooge what will become of his life if he doesn't change. He’s eventually led to a cemetery where the ghost brushes snow from a gravestone that reveals his name. Scrooge, distraught by all he's seen, vows to turn his life around.

After filming, the stone was kept in place on the grounds of St. Chad’s Church where it had become a tourist attraction — particularly at Christmas.

West Mercia Police said the stone was vandalized sometime between Thursday and Sunday. Photos showed it broken into several pieces.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Trump says he'll nominate Kash Patel as FBI director …

Canada's ambassador to the US says Trudeau's dinner …

Negotiators fail to reach an agreement on a plastic …

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, but tense …

x