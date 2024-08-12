Beasley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/12/24

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Monday reported a loss of $276,000 in its second quarter.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Beasley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Monday reported a loss of $276,000 in its second quarter.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 58 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.12.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBGI

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Immigrants prepare for new Biden protections with …

Ex-University of Florida president gave former Senate …

Beyond 'childless cat ladies,' JD Vance has long been …

August's supermoon kicks off four months of lunar …

x