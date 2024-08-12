Beasley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Monday reported a loss of $276,000 in its second quarter.
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Monday reported a loss of $276,000 in its second quarter.
The Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.
The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 58 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.12.
