Beasley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/5/24

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $58.2 million in the period.

Beasley shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBGI

