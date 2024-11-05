Beasley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.
The Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share.
The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $58.2 million in the period.
Beasley shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.
