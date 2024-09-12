Billionaire's spacewalk with SpaceX delayed several hours hundreds of miles above Earth

By MARCIA DUNN
Posted 9/12/24

A billionaire will have to wait a little longer to perform the first private spacewalk. SpaceX delayed Thursday's spacewalk by at least three hours. No explanation was immediately available. Tech …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Billionaire's spacewalk with SpaceX delayed several hours hundreds of miles above Earth

Posted
By MARCIA DUNN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire will have to wait a little longer to perform the first private spacewalk after SpaceX delayed Thursday's spacewalk by a few hours.

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and his crew began preparing for the endeavor soon after blasting into orbit on Tuesday for a five-day flight. SpaceX announced the postponement an hour ahead of the planned start of the spacewalk.

No explanation was immediately given, but the company said via X “all systems are looking good.”

Isaacman and a SpaceX engineer will take turns emerging from their capsule hundreds of miles above Earth, sticking close to the hatch. Two other crew members will remain strapped in their seats.

Isaacman teamed up with SpaceX for the first commercial spacewalk to test out new spacesuits.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Actors and fans celebrate the ‘Miami Vice’ …

Stuck-in-space astronauts make first public comments …

Report says former University of Florida president Ben …

Florida sued for using taxpayer money on website …

x