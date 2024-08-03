Blood donations needed after cyber attack

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/3/24

OneBlood, an Orlando-based blood center, experienced a cyberattack that has brought some of their systems offline. 

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Blood donations needed after cyber attack

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OneBlood, an Orlando-based blood center, experienced a cyberattack that has brought some of their systems offline. 

During this time, the Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County (DOH-Okeechobee) encourages Floridians to consider donating blood to alternative blood centers to help boost Florida’s blood supply. Donating blood saves lives! 

Florida is partnering with LifeSouthSunCoast, and other local blood centers to receive blood donations and help distribute them appropriately across the state. Locations for these community-based blood centers can be found at FloridaDonates.com.

DOH-Okeechobee encourages residents and visitors to make an appointment with alternative providers to support the blood supply for Florida’s hospitals and fellow Floridians.

blood donations, okeechobee

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Proper nutrition plays a key role for mother and baby …

The truth about federally qualified health centers

Wastewater testing shows high rate of covid virus in …

Wastewater testing shows high rate of covid virus in …

x