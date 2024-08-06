Bloomin' Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/6/24

Posted

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

Bloomin' Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share.

Bloomin' Brands shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLMN

