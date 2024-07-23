Capital City Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 7/23/24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Capital City Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $68.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCBG

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Netanyahu meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, offering …

Judge takes final step to overturn Florida's 'Stop …

CTO Realty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Seacoast Banking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

x