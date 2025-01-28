Capital City Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 1/28/25

Capital City Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.1 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $68.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.9 million, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $234.9 million.

Capital City Bank shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCBG

