Carnival: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.74 billion.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $7.9 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Carnival expects its per-share earnings to be 5 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.33 per share.

Carnival shares have remained unchanged since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCL

