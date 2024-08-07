Catalyst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $40.8 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $122.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.8 million.

Catalyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $455 million to $475 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRX

