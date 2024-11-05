Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida US House District

Posted 11/5/24

Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. She ran uncontested in the 20th District, which includes Fort Lauderdale and western …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida US House District

Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. She ran uncontested in the 20th District, which includes Fort Lauderdale and western Broward County in southeast Florida. It’s among the state’s most Democratic districts, as Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio. Cherfilus-McCormick initially won the seat in a January 2022 special election after the death of longtime Rep. Alcee Hastings. She went on to the win the general election later that year. She is the first Black woman to represent the district.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Trump announces golf partner and former Georgia …

Chinese national jailed on charges that he tried to …

NASA astronauts won't say which one of them got sick …

Sea turtle nests increased along a Florida beach but …

x