Chewy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Plantation, Florida-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHWY

