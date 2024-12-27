Chinese man sentenced to death for killing 35 people by driving into a crowd

Posted 12/27/24

A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for killing 35 people last month by driving into crowd, in an attack that raised national concern about mass killings. The court in the southern city of …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Chinese man sentenced to death for killing 35 people by driving into a crowd

Posted

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for killing 35 people last month by driving into crowd, in an attack that raised national concern about mass killings.

The court in the southern city of Zhuhai handed down the sentence on Friday to Fan Weiqiu, saying the nature of the crime was extremely vile, the means were particularly cruel and the consequences were particularly severe.

The court found that Fan was venting anger because he was unhappy with his divorce settlement.

In the days after the attack, Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered local governments to take steps to prevent future “extreme cases.”

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Kavelashvili is inaugurated as Georgia's president, …

Netanyahu is getting his prostate removed as he faces …

Bolivia's former leader Evo Morales seeks a political …

2024 was a year of triumphs and setbacks for Russian …

x