City of Clewiston considers adjusting travel trailer ordinance  

Posted Tuesday, July 23, 2024 9:12 am

CLEWISTON- The Clewiston City Commission considered adjusting an ordinance relating to storage of travel trailers on private property at the July 15 commission meeting.

Current ordinance in Clewiston says that residents may store their travel trailer on their property as long as it isn't occupied while being stored, displays a valid registration and is stored 60 feet from the property line and 10 feet from all other property lines. The recommendation before the commission was to remove the language regarding the 60-foot setback.

“This is one size fits all," said Travis Reese, Clewiston’s Community Development Director. “This ordinance covers all zoning districts. The old ordinance has a setback of 60 feet. By removing it, you can set it anywhere on your lot.”

Reese mentioned that many people like to use their RV when they travel, and when they’re back home they park them in the front yard.

“I realize that the 60 feet was a little bit cumbersome for some smaller lots,” said Commissioner Mali Soto Gardner. “I know that people do have recreational vehicles for vacation and camping. But we don’t have a number right now. So, you can have a dozen in your backyard.”

“Correct,” replied Reese, “We do not. You can have as many as you like.”

Reese went on to say that Clewiston’s Planning and Zoning Board was looking to the city commission to not only remove the 60-feet setback, but to set a number on the amount of travel trailers allowed on a lot.

Reese said that there have been complaints between neighbors of RV’s protruding onto sidewalks, causing people to have to walk around them.

“I can understand the 60-feet because it is a bit cumbersome,” said Commissioner Gardner. “And I don’t want to overregulate things, but that we could see four or five campers in someone's front yard would be a concern to me.”

“I think there needs to be a limit,” said Clewiston mayor James Pittman.

Mayor Pittman suggested a workshop with the Planning and Zoning Board was needed to work out the language of the ordinance. The motion was tabled until the Commission's October meeting.