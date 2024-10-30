Conmed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 10/30/24

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $49 million.

The Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share. …

Conmed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $49 million.

The Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $316.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.5 million.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNMD

