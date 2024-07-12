County commission honors Debbie Conroy

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/12/24

The Okeechobee County Commission honored Debbie Conroy on her retirement on July 11.

County commission honors Debbie Conroy

Posted
By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee County Commission honored Debbie Conroy on her retirement on July 11.

A proclamation presented at the July 11 commission meeting states: “Ms. Conroy has dedicated an impressive forty-five years of unwavering service to the citizens and mission of the Property Appraiser's Office beginning her career with the Okeechobee County Tax Collector in 1979; and completing her career with the Okeechobee County Property Appraiser’s office.

“Ms. Conroy has been a cornerstone of reliability and accuracy, ensuring the integrity of property data crucial to the efficient functioning of our office and the welfare of our community.

“Ms. Conroy has earned the highest standard of professionalism, commitment, and integrity, along with admiration and gratitude from her colleagues, superiors, and peers alike for her steadfast dedication and contributions within the data integrity area processing the property tax rolls for Okeechobee County over the span of her career.”

During her career, Conroy served under Property Appraisers Tommy Gaughan, the late Bill Sherman and Mickey Bandi.

