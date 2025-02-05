Crown: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 2/5/25

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $358 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.02 per …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Crown: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $358 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.92 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $424 million, or $3.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.8 billion.

Crown expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $7 per share.

Crown shares have increased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.10, a drop of nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCK

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Haiti orphanage founder convicted in US court of …

Refugees and their sponsors feel stuck after halt to …

Florida files suit against Target, claiming DEI …

Florida man set to be executed for murder of woman, …

x