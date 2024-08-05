CSX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/5/24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $963 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

CSX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $963 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSX

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Why the fastest-growing place for young kids in the US …

Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The …

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young …

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in …

x