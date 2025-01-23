CSX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $733 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company …

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $733 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.54 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSX

