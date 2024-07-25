CTO Realty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 7/25/24

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Winter Park, Florida-based real …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

CTO Realty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Winter Park, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $11.1 million, or 48 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $688,000, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate company, based in Winter Park, Florida, posted revenue of $28.8 million in the period.

CTO Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.95 to $2 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTO

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Netanyahu meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, offering …

Judge takes final step to overturn Florida's 'Stop …

Seacoast Banking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

World Kinect: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

x