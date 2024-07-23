Death toll in southern Ethiopia mudslides rises to at least 146 as search operations continue

By AMANUEL GEBREMEDHIN BIRHANE
Posted 7/23/24

At least 146 people were killed in mudslides in a remote part of Ethiopia that has been hit with heavy rainfall, according to local authorities. Young children and pregnant women were among the …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Death toll in southern Ethiopia mudslides rises to at least 146 as search operations continue

Posted
By AMANUEL GEBREMEDHIN BIRHANE

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — At least 146 people were killed in mudslides in a remote part of Ethiopia that has been hit with heavy rainfall, according to local authorities.

Young children and pregnant women were among the victims of the mudslides in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of southern Ethiopia, said Dagmawi Ayele, a local administrator.

The death toll rose from 55 late Monday to 146 on Tuesday as search operations continued in the area, said Kassahun Abayneh, head of the Gofa Zone communications office. Gofa Zone is the administrative area where the mudslides occurred.

Most of the victims were buried in a mudslide on Monday morning as rescue workers searched the steep terrain for survivors of another mudslide the previous day.

At least five people have been pulled alive from the mud, Ayele said.

"There are children who are hugging corpses, having lost their entire family, including mother, father, brother and sister, due to the accident," he said.

Landslides are common during Ethiopia's rainy reason, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as …

Grappling with maritime disputes and Myanmar crisis, …

Typhoon Gaemi weakens to a tropical storm as it moves …

Singing, ceremonies and straw hats: Olympics opening …

x