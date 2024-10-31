Del Monte: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Del Monte: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) on Thursday reported net income of $42.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDP

