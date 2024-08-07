DigitalBridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/7/24

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $91.4 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said …

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $91.4 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $390.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBRG

Comments

