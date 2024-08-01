Dun & Bradstreet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dun & Bradstreet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its second quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $576.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $580.7 million.

Dun & Bradstreet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.04 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNB

