Dun & Bradstreet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $609.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $605.3 million.

Dun & Bradstreet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.04 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNB

