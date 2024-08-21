Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/21/24

Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $68.4 million.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were $2.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DY

