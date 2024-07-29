Element Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 7/29/24

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $93.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, …

Posted

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $93.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $612.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESI

Comments

