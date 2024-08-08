Faro Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/8/24

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Thursday reported a loss of $524,000 in its second quarter.

The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Faro Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Thursday reported a loss of $524,000 in its second quarter.

The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Faro Technologies expects its results to range from a loss of 1 cent per share to earnings of 19 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARO

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Why the fastest-growing place for young kids in the US …

Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The …

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young …

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in …

x