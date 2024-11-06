Faro Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/6/24

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $289,000 in its third quarter.

The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Faro Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $289,000 in its third quarter.

The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $82.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Faro Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $96 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARO

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Trump announces golf partner and former Georgia …

Chinese national jailed on charges that he tried to …

NASA astronauts won't say which one of them got sick …

Sea turtle nests increased along a Florida beach but …

x