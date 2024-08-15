FDOT responds to questions about LaBelle's Bridge Street

Posted Thursday, August 15, 2024 6:03 pm

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is conducting a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study Re-evaluation for proposed improvements to SR 29 from CR 80A (Cowboy Way) to north of CR 731 (Whidden Rd) in Hendry County. These improvements are intended to improve traffic operations, access, and mobility along SR 29.

FDOT anticipates this project will also enhance safety along the project corridor; improve emergency evacuation; and improve access between Hendry and Glades Counties. The project will widen sidewalks along the corridor and look at improvements at the intersections of SR 29 and Cowboy Way, SR 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street, and Park Avenue at Main Street and Bridge Street.

The Preferred Alternatives will be presented at an upcoming Public Hearing tentatively scheduled for early 2025.

FDOT has releases the following Frequently Asked Questions about the plan:

Will the SR 29 Project require removal of old historical buildings?

No, historical buildings will NOT be impacted by this project.

Will the SR 29 Project remove most of the excising trees?

No, FDOT will make every effort to evaluate and save existing, healthy trees.

Will the SR 29 improvements remove the Barron Library? Will it remove green space near the library?

No, the proposed bridges will be located near the exisƟng bridge within the existing FDOT right‐of‐way. Green space impacts will vary depending on concepts, with opportuniƟes to compensate for the impacts.

What is the height of the proposed retaining wall south of DeSoto Ave.?



Estimated to be 3 feet higher than the existing Bridge St. guardrail. Final height will be determined during final design. 5.

Will access to riverfront, library and city dock be eliminated?

No, access will be maintained with all concepts.

Will right‐of-way impacts along Main St. north of SR 80 cause businesses to lose their parking?

North of Oklahoma Ave., there are no planned parking impacts. Between Oklahoma Ave. and SR 80, R/W impacts vary from no impacts to approximately 6‐feet wide depending on the alternative. The FDOT design team will work with any impacted businesses.

Will the view under the bridge change after the proposed bridges are constructed?

The proposed bridges will have slightly longer spans compared to the exisƟng bridge spans, opening up the view from either side of Bridge Street.

How will the roundabouts work?

There are simulations provided in the Project Video titled “SR 29 Concept Re‐evaluation Study Presentation” under this project’s FDOT website .

Can anything be done to improve the signals on SR 80 at Main St. and Bridge St.?

All concepts will include optimizing the signal Ɵming to help reduce backups and improve flow through intersections. Shifting the truck traffic to Bridge St. south of SR 80 will also help improve the traffic flow at Intersections. 10.

Will Improvements create a high‐speed facility on Main Street north of SR 80?

No, the posted speed will be 25-30 MPH with speed management elements and signs for no trucks. Will serve as a second option for passenger vehicles to cross the bridge and access SR 80.

Can a truck bypass route be added similar to Arcadia, DeLand, Lake Placid and Sebring?

A feasibility study for a bypass route was added to FDOT Work Program, east bypass routes add average. 13 miles to the route. o Arcadia, DeLand, Lake Placid and Sebring alternative/bypass routes all add less than ¼ mile to the route.

Will the Barron Park master plan be impacted by this project?

No impact with Park Ave. conventional signal concept. Park Ave. roundabout requires further coordination with Barron Park master plan.  Opportunity to provide additional parking via re‐shaping parking lot.

When will FDOT take over Bridge St. south of SR 80?

Once construction of this project is complete. Bridge St. will be designated as the truck route.

For more information go online to https://www.swflroads.com/project/417878-8