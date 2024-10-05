FEMA advises: Stay informed and help stop rumors in Florida

Posted Saturday, October 5, 2024 3:24 pm

FEMA has created a Rumor Control page specific to Hurricane Helene to help keep survivors safe and aware of rumors and scams. Please help us in amplifying official information from trusted sources and discouraging others from sharing information from unverified sources: Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov . For Spanish: Huracán Helene: Respuestas a rumores y preguntas frecuentes | FEMA.gov.

Help Available for Cleanup Costs

If your home was damaged but you can live in it safely after Hurricane Helene, FEMA may be able to provide financial assistance to help with cleanup. Clean and Sanitize Assistance is for eligible homeowners and renters.

Serious Needs Assistance for Floridians

Serious Needs Assistance is money to help you pay for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. This is just one form assistance from FEMA available to disaster survivors.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If you sustained damage or losses from Hurricane Helene, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for financial assistance for displacement, serious needs, temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-related expenses.

Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties can apply to FEMA for assistance.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube. Application deadline for Hurricane Helene is Nov. 27, 2024.

To date, FEMA has approved $44 million in assistance to individuals and households in Florida.

Be Alert to Fraud After Hurricane Helene

FEMA staff carry official photo ID and never charge for disaster assistance, inspections or help with applications. If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff's department or contact Florida’s Office of the Attorney General by calling 866-9-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226) or visit myfloridalegal.com. To file a fraud complaint, visit myfloridalegal.com.

Disaster Recovery Centers

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center to meet with specialists from FEMA, the State of Florida and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Centers that were previously open for people affected by Hurricane Debby are reopening and new centers are opening in communities affected by Hurricane Helene. Any center can help with either storm.