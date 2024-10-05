FEMA advises: Stay informed and help stop rumors in Florida

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/5/24

FEMA has created a Rumor Control page specific to Hurricane Helene to help keep survivors safe and aware of rumors and scams. 

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

FEMA has created a Rumor Control page specific to Hurricane Helene to help keep survivors safe and aware of rumors and scams. Please help us in amplifying official information from trusted sources and discouraging others from sharing information from unverified sources: Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov. For Spanish: Huracán Helene: Respuestas a rumores y preguntas frecuentes | FEMA.gov.

Help Available for Cleanup Costs

If your home was damaged but you can live in it safely after Hurricane Helene, FEMA may be able to provide financial assistance to help with cleanup. Clean and Sanitize Assistance is for eligible homeowners and renters.

Serious Needs Assistance for Floridians

Serious Needs Assistance is money to help you pay for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. This is just one form assistance from FEMA available to disaster survivors.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If you sustained damage or losses from Hurricane Helene, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for financial assistance for displacement, serious needs, temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-related expenses.

Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties can apply to FEMA for assistance.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube. Application deadline for Hurricane Helene is Nov. 27, 2024.

To date, FEMA has approved $44 million in assistance to individuals and households in Florida.

Be Alert to Fraud After Hurricane Helene

FEMA staff carry official photo ID and never charge for disaster assistance, inspections or help with applications. If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff's department or contact Florida’s Office of the Attorney General by calling 866-9-NO-SCAM (866-966-7226) or visit myfloridalegal.com. To file a fraud complaint, visit myfloridalegal.com.

Disaster Recovery Centers

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center to meet with specialists from FEMA, the State of Florida and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Centers that were previously open for people affected by Hurricane Debby are reopening and new centers are opening in communities affected by Hurricane Helene. Any center can help with either storm.

  • Baker County: Fire Station 20, 14496 FL-121, Macclenny, FL 32063 (Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)
    • New location effective Oct. 7:  Fire Station 30, 19145 County Road 125, Glen Saint Mary, FL 32040 (Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday)
  • Columbia County: Lake City Reporter, 180 E. Duval St., Lake City, FL 32055 (Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday)
  • Gilchrist County: Gilchrist County Fire Station #2, 460 NW County Road 138 Branford, FL 32008 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday)
  • Hillsborough County: Hillsborough Community College - The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview, FL 33578 (Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday)
  • Madison County: The Bridge Church, 1135 US East 90, Madison, FL 32340 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday)
  • Manatee County: Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Pkwy., Bradenton, FL 34211 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday)
  • Pinellas County: Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo, FL 33771 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday)
  • Sarasota County: Sarasota Christian Church, 2923 Ashton Rd., Sarasota, FL 34231 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday)
  • Suwannee County: Hale Park, 215 Duval St. NE, Live Oak, FL 32064 (Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday Saturday)
  • Taylor County: Loughridge Park, 1100 W. Hampton Springs Ave., Perry, FL 32347 (Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday)
  • AdditionalResources
  • Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa opened six comfort stations to help residents affected by Hurricane Helene. Details: Comfort Stations Available for Food, Showers, Laundry, and Relief from the Heat | Hillsborough County, FL (hcfl.gov)
  • Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Helene and are not eligible for regular state or federal Reemployment Assistance benefits. For more information: FloridaJobs.org.
  • The State of Florida established Points of Distribution for residents in need to pick up food, water, tarps and other supplies. These sites are different from FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers, which help people with FEMA assistance, disaster loan information and resources from state agencies. For locations of Points of Distribution: State Run Points of Distribution - Helene (arcgis.com).
  • Heard a rumor? Get the truth.
  • Hope Florida: Get help, give help
  • CDC Mold Cleanup Information
  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Updatesfloridadisaster.org/disaster-updates/storm-updates/
  • Disaster Legal Hotline: 833-514-2940
  • Crisis Cleanup844-965-1386

Comments

