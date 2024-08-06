Fidelity National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $243 million.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.
The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in September, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.31.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.56 billion to $2.57 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.03 to $5.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.17 billion.
